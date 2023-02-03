Home retailer moves ‘Beyond’ Visalia

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its Visalia store in 2023, along with 86 others, five buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty stores

VISALIA – Local shoppers will have to look beyond a national retailer on the brink of collapse for their home and bath needs next year.

On Jan. 30, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will be closing another 87 stores in 2023, including the Visalia store at 3125 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Other California closings for the company include stores in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendora, Folsom, Culver City, San Diego, Upland, Carlsbad, Hawthorne, and Palm Desert. The company also closed five of its buybuy Baby stores, which sells baby clothes and accessories, and all of its Harmon stores, a discount retailer for beauty, health and cosmetics products. In all, the company plans to shutter 142 stores this year.

The closures mean the multi-chain retailer will have closed 268 stores across all three brands by the end of this year, nearly 100 more than it expected to close two years ago.

“Our organization is more streamlined and we have adopted a more focused infrastructure that reflects our current business,”” Interim CEO Sue Gove said in the most recent earnings report.