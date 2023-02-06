USDA provides ag aid for disastrous two years

The payments for ERP are based on the difference of a typical year of gross revenue versus the “disaster year,” which began in 2020. This approach is to supplement any loss to the extent that each farmer needs, rather than giving a general lump sum to all applicants. To those who have been part of last year’s ERP and wish to apply again, Ducheneaux said they will likely have all required forms on file to make the application process easier.

To be eligible for PARP, an agricultural producer would have had to be operating for at least part of the 2020 calendar year. It is also only for those who have experienced a 15% decrease in allowable gross revenue in 2020, compared to their 2018 through 2019 revenue. Additionally, they have to have an average adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than $900,000 for tax years 2016 through 2018. For both PARP and ERP, eligible agricultural commodities include crops, aquaculture, livestock and livestock byproducts that are produced for commercial markets.

The ERP was implemented last year, but the USDA is opening up the program again for a second phase in order to aid those who were not able to apply for the first round. The funding for this program comes from the state’s Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act.

This law will not only distribute $10 billion dollars to farmers, but also targets at least $750 million for livestock producers impacted by drought or wildfires. These two programs were implemented on people’s needs, and were structured around the voices of both farmers and USDA workers.

“I want to thank producers across the country, along with the entire FSA workforce, for not just thinking outside of the box but also providing their input—oftentimes to me directly—to make sure that we can improve and enhance our programs and our approach to assistance to better and more efficiently serve all producers who need our help,” Ducheneaux said.