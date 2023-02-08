DA’s Office gains manpower amid backlogs, staffing shortages

On Feb. 7, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the addition of 11 positions for the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. Chief deputy district attorney Dan Underwood said staffing shortages aren’t exclusive to law enforcement, but are in fact in various state fields and mostly felt in entry-level positions. However, with no shortage of caseloads of work coming down from the state, Underwood said the office hopes to combat the surplus with the 11 new positions. The addition will rearrange staff, bring experienced workers on board and get senior-level officers some needed assistance in their work.

“Our senior attorneys are still processing a larger workload and they’re handling our most complex cases; so these positions are designed for attorneys to fill,” Underwood said.

This change will add eight assistant district attorney positions, two chief deputy district attorneys and a level two field evidence technician to the office’s staff. The office’s level two media specialist will be reclassified as a communications manager and three other positions will be removed. The communications manager will receive an increased salary, which will be partially offset by the deletion of the level one media specialist position.