CASA advocates for foster youth through state funding

The Court Appointed Special Advocate Association of Tulare County receives $186,342 in grant funding to further their foster youth programs

VISALIA – A local advocacy organization served hundreds of foster youth last year for the betterment of their lives, and this year were able to expand their program due to grant funding from the state.

The Court Appointed Special Advocate Association, better known as CASA, of Tulare County provides programs and resources for foster youth throughout the county. This week, CASA of Tulare County announced they received a $186,342 grant award from their headquarters, the California CASA, to strengthen their programs for the children they serve. The grant awarded to CASA of Tulare County is allocated from a $20 million state appropriation to California CASA, the statewide association that serves a network of 44 local programs.