Elvis hits stage of Lindsay Theater

“I want each show to be very personal to everyone and I want that positive memory to last a lifetime for them,” Anderson said in a statement. “I am going to keep singing to folks for as long as they’ll have me.”

Anderson has performed in sold out shows everywhere, including the Firehouse Arts Theater in Pleasanton, Calif., in which he sold out as quickly as five weeks before showtime. Not only that, but Jim Anderson and the Rebels were the featured act at the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno for the entire week of Hot August Nights.

Anderson is a retired sheriff and U.S. Navy Veteran. Nowadays, he is a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) actor. He shot his first feature film this year with a lead role in a Time-Warner Production. Recently, Anderson finished shooting a National Ford Commercial and shot another feature film last summer. In between television and movies, he is dedicated to performing as many shows as possible for his current touring season.