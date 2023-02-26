Elvis hits stage of Lindsay Theater

Elvis impersonator and live band, Jim Anderson and the Rebels, stops at Lindsay Theater during their seasonal tour
LINDSAY – Residents are sure to put on their blue suede shoes this March, as Elvis impersonator Jim Anderson rubber legs his way to the Lindsay Theater.
An Authentic Elvis Experience, starring Jim Anderson and the Rebels, is coming to the Lindsay Theater on March 25 at 7:30 p.m., for one night only. Anderson is an Elvis impersonator that continues to perform for sold out venues throughout California, Washington and Nevada alongside his live band. Tickets are just $20, and can be purchased at lindsaycommunitytheater.com.
“I want each show to be very personal to everyone and I want that positive memory to last a lifetime for them,” Anderson said in a statement. “I am going to keep singing to folks for as long as they’ll have me.”
Anderson has performed in sold out shows everywhere, including the Firehouse Arts Theater in Pleasanton, Calif., in which he sold out as quickly as five weeks before showtime. Not only that, but Jim Anderson and the Rebels were the featured act at the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno for the entire week of Hot August Nights.
Anderson is a retired sheriff and U.S. Navy Veteran. Nowadays, he is a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) actor. He shot his first feature film this year with a lead role in a Time-Warner Production. Recently, Anderson finished shooting a National Ford Commercial and shot another feature film last summer. In between television and movies, he is dedicated to performing as many shows as possible for his current touring season.
“I feel extremely blessed to have such wonderful fans and audiences at every show. I truly enjoy performing and I am very humbled that so many folks come to the shows to see us,” Anderson said. “I have some of the best musicians in the world, who are truly dedicated, hardworking, and professional.”
The group just completed their first album as well, which is a compilation of cover songs previously recorded by Elvis. They will be heading back to the studio soon to record their first country and gospel album, and also a follow-up album of Elvis music. The group consists of Anderson, a five piece instrumental group and back up harmonies.
Anderson began his acting career in 2010, and has featured in both television shows and in movies. His musical career, however, began as early as high school, but he stepped off the stage in order to pursue a career in law enforcement in 1992 after his time in the service. He later began working for the Sonora Police Department and finished his career at the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. After Anderson’s retirement from policing, he pursued teaching at the Ray Simon Criminal Justice Training Center, where he became an instructor, then a Recruit Training Officer and finished as one of the Academy Coordinators. After this, he put his training and experience to work as a private investigator.
Not too long after, he stepped back into the spotlight to pursue music, and said the industry welcomed him with open arms. In his personal time, he enjoys being with his highschool sweetheart, Lisa, and his three sons Joshua, Storm and Carson.