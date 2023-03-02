Egg-flation is dropping on breakfast dishes

Cups of Coffee, Milk

How about that cup of java- no decent breakfast would be complete without it.

The price of wholesale coffee, mostly from South America, had been burning pocketbooks at $2.40 a pound last summer. Last week, the wholesale price was down to $1.86/lb based on better rainfall in Brazil. The price fell from last summer but has climbed since October based on, can you believe it, too much rain. At the store a good buy on a gourmet coffee at Trader Joe’s is $8.99 for 14 ounces of “Wake Up Blend”.