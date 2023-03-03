Lindsay Wellness Center floods, closes doors

The Lindsay Wellness Center announces temporary closure due to flooding in the weight room and other areas
LINDSAY – Water flooded into the Lindsay Wellness Center this month due to a leaking roof, causing them to close their doors to the public until further notice.
City manager Joe Tanner said that the flooding was a result of a roof leak that has affected the south end of the center’s building. Though the whole center will be closed, the north end was fortunately unaffected by flooding. There is no cost estimate yet, but Tanner said whatever costs will be sent to insurance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“The safety of our members and staff is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the issue is resolved as quickly as possible,” the center said in a statement via social media.
The rain exposed areas of weakness in the center’s roofing system which allowed water to leak into the facility. Tanner said that the roof leak has been going on for some time, but unfortunately was made worse by the recent heavy rainfall.
The Wellness Center houses multiple programs, including Omni Family Health Care, Pro Physical Therapy (Pro PT) and multiple exercise programs. It has posed significant water damage, according to the social media post. The weight room and the area where Pro PT operates are among the most affected, which are located on the southside and the second floor. This has resulted in all fitness and group classes to be closed until further notice.
“We’re doing everything we can to get the facility back up and running as soon as possible. We just want to do it in a safe way,” Tanner said.
Tanner said that there are unaffected areas within the facility that Pro PT can move to so that they can see their patients in the near future. Tanner said that there will be a study done to measure the damage and cost of repairs, but until the study is complete, the city will not have an estimated reopening date. Before they can even begin to assess damages, the building has to completely dry out first. The north side, where Omni Healthcare is, is fortunately in much better shape.
On top of their health care, the wellness center offers Zumba classes, strength and balance, yoga, cycling and more. The wellness center will be posting updates on their social media pages to inform the public about possible reopening dates.