Remodel begins at Woodlake Downtown Studio

The new studio will include a large patio area on the back of the building, as well as a seating area in the front. It will be fixated with large windows and will have brick veneer and lighting to adorn the outside, much like Munchies Coffee. Not only that, but the inside of the studio will have vaulted ceilings, a rollup door, restrooms and an office space. The large windows and rollup door will allow for natural light and air to enter the building when weather permits.