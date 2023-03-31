Businesses continue to labor with workforce shortages

The increase isn’t due to fewer businesses looking for people but rather more people looking for work. There are nearly 5,000 more people in the workforce as of February, a 2.8% increase from last year, all of them in nonfarm sectors. Not surprisingly, private education and health care led the way hiring 1,800 people in the last year, including 400 in the last month, to replace a silver tsunami of retirements from teaching and nurses burnt out during the pandemic. A close second was government, which has hired an additional 1,100 people since February 2022 and a whopping 700 since January as cities ramp up to complete ARPA projects before inflation gets any worse. The leisure and hospitality sector is also making a comeback with 700 new jobs. The February “Visit California Lodging Report” shows the Tulare/Visalia metro area hotel occupancy rate down to 58% compared to 66.7% in February 2022. Other Valley cities were down as well but not as much as Southern California and Bay Area.