Hospital hopes to pump revenue with arterial Hwy project

The city of Tulare recently issued a grading permit to build the city’s first major speculative development at the southwest corner of Paige Avenue and South I Street. The 545,000 square foot spec building is the first phase of development for 76 acres of open land purchased by Chicago-based CA Industrial last year. The company plans to build up to 1.1 million square feet of logistics space, and possibly double that in the future, despite not having tenants ready to go. This could mean the area is getting more interest from outside investors looking to get into the growing logistics market on the West Coast.