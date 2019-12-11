Public to sample 100+ citrus varieties

The event at the research center this Saturday to offer free citrus tastings, info on citrus horticulture

By Kaitlin Washburn

LINDCOVE – Citrus lovers can sample over 100 different varieties of citrus this weekend at the University of California Lindcove Research and Extension Center.

“It’s a chance for homeowners to be exposed to a wide variety of citrus that they might not otherwise know about,” said Beth Grafton-Cardwell, the director at UC Lindcove. “Most don’t realize there isn’t just one type of orange, lemon, grapefruit.”

At Saturday’s event, rows of different kinds of citrus will be available for attendees to taste. The public can visit Lindcove at any time from 9 a.m. to noon.

The tasting is free to the public. Grafton-Cardwell said they will also sell $5 and $10 bags of fresh assortments of citrus.

Master gardeners will also be available to talk with attendees and answer any citrus-related questions, Grafton-Cardwell said. Roughly 200 to 300 people attend the annual event.

“Attendees are blown away by the many different citrus varieties,” Grafton-Cardwell said. “We have regulars who come back every year.”

Another event specifically for growers and others in the agriculture industry happens the day before on Friday, also from 9 a.m. to noon.

UC Extension researchers will present their research and attendees can take a walking tour of the Lindcove facility.

Attendees can discuss low-seeded varieties with Dr. Mikeal Roose and new citrus varieties with Dr. Tracy Kahn and visit with UC farm advisors Craig Kallsen and Dr. Greg Douhan. There will also be a presentation on citrus clonal protection program by Dr. Georgios Vidalakis, according to Lindcove’s website.

Both events take place at the Copeland Conference Center at Lindcove, 22963 Carson Ave., Exeter.

Scientists at UC Lindcove develop and evaluate new citrus varieties, improve citrus production and protect citrus from pests and plant diseases.