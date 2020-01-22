Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending January 18, 2020

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Recent planting of winter forage crops for spring dairy use have germinated and are growing well. Various farmers are allowing sheep to graze alfalfa fields. Dried beans are being exported to the United Kingdom, St. Lucia, and the Dominican Republic. Some wheat, oats, and barley fields are being treated for weed control. Farmers are looking forward to continued rainfall in lieu of using well water.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Pruning is ongoing in stone fruit and olive orchards. Fertilizer applications have begun in pistachio and almond orchards. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Portugal, Australia, China, Korea, Poland, Germany, India, the Philippines, and Thailand. Almonds are being exported to Korea, Israel, Taiwan, Colombia, India, Japan, Germany, South Africa, Indonesia, Chile, Barbados, Belgium, and Turkey. Table grapes are being exported to Mexico, the Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, China, and Taiwan. Grape vineyards are being pruned and planted with cover crops. Pomegranates from cold storage are being exported to Mexico. Walnuts are being exported to Italy, Turkey, and Morocco. Branches from nut trees are being cut for firewood or shredded. Persimmons continue to be harvested, packed, and sent mainly to domestic markets. Pecans are being exported to Australia and Israel. Kiwifruit is being shipped to Canada, Mexico, and Taiwan.

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Local citrus packing houses are receiving navel oranges. Navel oranges are being exported to Malaysia, Peru, China, Korea, Japan, the Dominican Republic, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico, Vietnam, Chile, Ecuador, Australia, and New Zealand. Cara Cara navels are being picked and packed for export to China, Korea, and New Zealand. Pummelos are starting to be picked and packed for domestic and exported to Japan, New Zealand, and Australia. Fruit Cocktail grapefruit are being picked and packed for export to Japan. Organic Clementine Mandarins are being picked and packed for U.S. and Mexico markets. Mandarins are being exported to Australia and Panama. Blood oranges are being packed for domestic markets and exported to New Zealand. Hybrid Grapefruit, Melogold and Oroblanco are being exported to Japan. Lemons are being exported to Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and Mexico. Finger limes are being picked to be exported to China, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Winter vegetables are in various stages of growth. Certified producers are starting to plant winter vegetables. Blueberries are being pruned and prepared for the winter. Strawberries continue to progress well.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Rangeland grasses have germinated and are growing well. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Non-irrigated pastures are in better condition from the recent rains which was a great benefit for the rangeland forage. Fed-cattle price is at $120 per cwt.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Nursery stock continues to move into Tulare County. Local wholesale nurseries are replanting to get ready for the busy spring shipping season.

Prepared by: Tom Tucker Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer