Trade truce with China raises hopes but not prices

Indeed farmers may be excused for wondering if they wouldn’t be better off if those steel and aluminum tariffs had not happened.

Still the U.S. has fought back with more retaliation. As of last October a new tariff war has been imposed by the U.S. against subsidized EU citrus. A 25 percent additional duty was imposed on imported fresh oranges, lemons, clementines and mandarins. This applies to citrus from all member countries of the European Union, including Spain, a major source of citrus for the United States.

Ironically farmers have been fans of two big trade measures in place when Trump took office, but canned by him. One was the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and other was the Transpacific Partnership. Both now are gone but a revised NAFTA pact finally was signed in recent days.

A look at FOB Prices

Creamer said the California navel crop has been estimated at 73 million cartons, which is about 7 percent smaller than the 2018-19 crop. He said the smaller crop has produced larger sizing, better demand and higher Free On Board (FOB) prices. In early January, the average price on a carton of conventional 88 size fruit was in the $12 range.

In the 2018-19 season the weighted average price per carton for the navel crop was $13.43 per carton, which was a $4.58 decrease from the 2017-18 season. That year the weighted average price per carton for the season was $18.00, which is $3.52 more than the 2016-2017 season and near $6 more than the 2015-2016 season. Navel revenue out of District 1 will reach about $1.1 billion.

Dark Cloud

Not just citrus but the apple industry has been hit by the trade war as well. The dark cloud hanging over U.S. fruit exports won’t go away says a recent report.

While the Trump administration has put in place programs to mitigate the effects of trade retaliation, those programs haven’t compensated for the loss of export sales, said Mark Powers, president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, in Yakima, Wash.

As increased tariffs hit American products, apple farmers are among those getting hurt. The tariffs come from countries including India and China in response to U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum and other goods. Today, 60 percent and 70 percent tariffs are imposed on U.S. apples sold to China and India respectively.

Even good news comes with a cloud over head. Japan announced a new trade agreement with the U.S. but it mandates the U.S. orange growers will have to wait 5 to 7 years for tariffs to be reduced.

Last week President Trump spoke to the American Farm Bureau membership meeting saying farmers should go out and buy more land and more tractors to supply all the ag goods China will buy.

Western Farm Press recently noted that Trump claimed net farm income is up more than $30 billion, an increase of nearly 50% in three years, adding that “under the previous administration, net farm income plummeted by 20%.” But added that in fact, net farm income peaked in 2013 during the Obama administration.