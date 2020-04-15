Tulare County Crop Report

For the week ending April 11, 2020

Small grains and other field crops: Wheat fields have some lodging due to rainy and windy conditions. Some wheat, oats, and barley fields are being treated for weed control. Winter grain plantings are in different stages of growth, with some wheat starting to form heads. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe and St. Lucia. Various fields are being left fallow until they are planted with cotton and corn in the spring.

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Almonds are being exported to Sweden, Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, Poland, Israel, New Zealand, Colombia, and Peru. Persimmon and pomegranate trees are leafing out. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Australia, Hong Kong, and China. New nut tree orchards are being prepped for planting. Pecans are being exported to Australia, Israel, Japan, and Italy. Stone fruit orchards are very near the end of bloom and continue to leaf out as immature stone fruit continues to develop. Early forecasts are indicating a heavy crop of peaches, nectarines, and plums.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges continue to be exported to Malaysia, the Philippines, Peru, China, Korea, Japan, the Dominican Republic, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, Thailand, Vietnam, Chile, Ecuador, Australia, Indonesia, Guatemala, and New Zealand. Cara Cara navels are being picked and packed for export to China, Korea, and Japan. Tangelos are being packed for domestic markets and exported to the Netherlands and Japan. Lemons are being exported to Australia and New Zealand. Golden Nugget Mandarins are being packed for domestic markets. Citrus groves are blooming. Tangerines are being exported to Japan. Seedless tangerine groves are covered with netting to prevent pollination by bees during the bloom period. Grapevines are budding out.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Blueberries are being planted in various parts of Tulare County. Strawberry plants continue to produce. Local small plantings of garlic, onions and peas are growing well under mulch. Certified producers are picking and selling a variety of winter vegetables, such as cauliflower, broccoli, and cabbage. Early planting of tomatoes with hot caps have continued with some certified growers. Cauliflower and onions continue to sell at roadside stands.

Livestock and poultry: Cattle market continues to fluctuate this week, but recent rains have given ranchers more feed to hold cattle until the market stabilizes. April rains will help grazing conditions for range cattle. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Fed cattle market reports beef at $110 per cwt.

Tom’s additional comments: Plant shipments inspected at UPS/FedEx from Oregon, Florida, and New Jersey are being shipped to local nurseries. Ground water storage basins in parts of Tulare County are beginning to fill with runoff. Ornamental nurseries continue to receive nursery stock from out-of-county sources and continue to be sent to domestic markets. Bare root roses continue to be processed and sent to markets in various U.S. states, as well as exported to Canada.

Prepared by: Tom Tucker Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer