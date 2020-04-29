Deadline extended for second round of GSP comments

Comments were due this month, but the deadline has been pushed to June

By Kaitlin Washburn

TULARE COUNTY – As Groundwater Sustainability Agencies continue implementing their plans, the state has extended the deadline for the second round of public comments, citing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Osterling, the general manager of the Greater Kaweah GSA, said that despite the pandemic, GSAs are continuing to work and implement their Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSP).

We can’t stop. It seems like so much has stopped, but we don’t have the luxury to stop,” Osterling said. “We have deadlines that we still have to meet and we have to show what work we’ve put in during our annual report.”

The deadline for the second public comment period was extended from April 15 to June 3 for all of the Kaweah GSAs, but aside from a comment from the Department of Fish and Wildlife that was sent to all GSAs, they have not received any new ones. Osterling said he’d be surprised if they don’t get anymore comments before the next deadline.

Groundwater agencies had to submit plans to comply with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). Even though the state has two years to review and approve the GSA’s plans, the agencies have to begin implementing them now.

“Right now we are looking at the first five years of our plans and figuring out our priorities,” Osterling said. “We’ve got to get going on this, the longer we put off implementing our plans, the greater the burden it will be in later years.”