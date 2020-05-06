Tulare County Crop Report

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Seedless tangerine groves continue to be covered with netting to prevent pollination by bees during the bloom period. Citrus bloom has begun county wide. Oranges are being packed for Vietnam, Singapore, China, Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia, Panama, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Navels are being sent to domestic market as well as being exported to Chile, the Philippines, Ecuador, Honduras, China, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Peru. Mandarins demand for export is fluctuating, however exports are continuing to Japan, Korea, Hong Kong as well as domestic markets. Cara Cara’s are being packed for domestic market as well as Korea and China. Lemons are being packed for domestic market and also being exported to Japan and Malaysia. Grapefruits are being exported to Chile.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Strawberry plants are producing and stands are beginning to open locally. Other spring and winter vegetables are being harvested and sold at local roadside stands as well as farmers markets. Summer vegetable crops continue to be planted and have developed well with the warm temperatures and adequate rains. Local small plantings of garlic, onions and peas are growing well under mulch.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Rangeland feed are in fair condition, however more rain is needed to sustain forage for cattle. Warm weather is helping dairy production. Federal cattle market reports beef at $105 cwt. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Plant shipments inspected at UPS/FedEx from Oregon, Florida, and New Jersey continue to be shipped to nurseries including Monrovia.

Prepared by: Tom Tucker Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer