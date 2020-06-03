Tulare County Crop Report

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Citrus groves are being pruned and topped. Late navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Vietnam, Singapore, China, Japan, Thailand, Peru, Panama, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Taiwan. Organic navels are also being picked and packed for domestic and Mexico markets. Valencia oranges are being picked and exported to Mexico and Latin America. Cara Cara navels are being packed for the domestic market as well as Korea and China. Lemons are being packed for the domestic market and also being exported to Japan and Malaysia. Grapefruit is being packed for the domestic market, Korea, and Japan. Olives are being pruned.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Strawberry plants continue to produce an ideal harvest and stands are open locally. Local blueberry harvest continues with ideal size and color, and are being exported to Canada, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Summer vegetables are in various stages of growth and continue to be planted. They have developed well with the warm temperatures.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: The cattle market has had a good week with high demand for almost all classes. As long as cows are in short supply the market will stay at the higher end. Fed cattle market reports beef at $120 per cwt. Livestock have been relocated to higher mountain pastures. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Non-irrigated pastures are drying out due to the hot weather.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Bareroot roses are being shipped to various parts of the United States. Roses are being shipped to Hawaii, Arizona, and Texas. Nursery stock continues to move in and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada.

Prepared by: Tom Tucker, Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer