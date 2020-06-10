Farmers to get more water, but not enough

Feds increase surface water deliveries to eastside farmers but most will still need to pump groundwater to get through the summer

SACRAMENTO – Tulare County farmers will be getting more water than expected from a dry winter but far less than is needed to avoid depleting an aquifer that is already drying up.

Following spring storms, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation issued increased water allocations on May 19 for Central Valley Project (CVP) contractors for the 2020 contract year. The bureau oversees operations of the CVP, one of the nation’s largest water conservation developments, which delivers water to nine units and divisions across 400 miles between the Cascade Mountains near Reding south to the Tehachapi Mountains near Bakersfield.

CVP’s Friant Division, which conveys water deliveries to more than 15,000 small farms along the eastside of the Valley, will receive 60% instead of 55% of its Class 1 water supply thanks to improved hydrologic conditions and the forecasted snowmelt runoff in the Upper San Joaquin River Basin. The Class 1 increase will also benefit the cities of Fresno, Orange Cove and Lindsay, which secure a significant portion of its water connections through the CVP.

“We thank Reclamation for continuing to react quickly to changes in this year’s hydrology that allow for more water to be delivered to farms and communities on the east side of the San Joaquin Valley,” said Johnny Amaral, chief of external affairs for the Friant Water Authority. “Each increase in the Friant Division’s allocation reduces both the strain on our already overtaxed groundwater aquifers and the likelihood that small farms may go under this year.”