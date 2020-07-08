Tulare County Crop Report

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel orange harvest is ending with any remaining fruit for domestic market. Late navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Valencia oranges are being picked and exported domestically and internationally to Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, China, Korea, and Central America. Lemons are being shipped domestically and exported to Malaysia, Mexico, and Japan. Grapefruit is being exported domestically and internationally to El Salvador, Japan, Korea, and Mexico. Olive orchards continue blooming with some pruning taking place to thin out trees.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Strawberry fruiting has slowed due to high temps. Blueberry are being exported to Canada, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Summer vegetables continue to grow and the fields are being prepped for harvest. Early planted melons are being picked and shipped domestically.

Livestock and poultry: Low elevation rangeland continues to dry and conditions are fair to good, but quality is continuing to decrease. The cattle market has had a good week with high demand for almost all classes. Calf and butcher cows were higher this week with good buyer participation. Fed cattle market reports beef at $107 per cwt.

Tom’s additional comments: Local wholesale nurseries are finishing their early Summer plant shipments to local and out of state retailers. Surface water is flowing in most of the major canals. Farmers are able to utilize ditch water instead of relying solely on ground water.