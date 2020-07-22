Tulare County Crop Report

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pecans, walnuts, almonds, plums, apricots, and pistachios continue to develop. Pistachios are maturing with what is predicted to be a heavy crop. Pistachios are being exported to China, Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, and Germany. Almonds are being exported to India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, Mexico, and Spain. Stone fruit is being exported to Brazil, Canada, China, French Polynesia, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Grapevines continue to develop are being thinned. Early varieties of peaches, nectarines, and apricots are being picked and packed for both domestic and international markets. Peaches are being exported to Mexico, Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Nectarines are being exported to Taiwan, Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Canada, and Mexico. Persimmons and kiwis continues to develop while Pomegranates are starting to bloom in most locations.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel orange harvest is ending with any remaining fruit for domestic market. Late Navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Valencia oranges are being picked and exported domestically and internationally to Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Central America. Lemons are being shipped domestically and exported to Malaysia, Mexico, and Japan. Coastal grown finger limes are being packed for export to China, Japan, and France. Grapefruit is being shipped domestically and exported internationally to El Salvador, Japan, Korea, and Mexico. Olive orchards continue blooming with some pruning taking place to thin out trees.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Strawberry fruiting has slowed due to high temps. Blueberries are being exported to Canada, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Summer vegetables continue to grow and the fields are being prepped for harvest. Early planted melons are being picked and shipped domestically. Eggplants, peppers, sweet corn, yellow squash, zucchini, and tomatoes continue to mature and be harvested.

Livestock and poultry: Low elevation rangeland continues to dry and conditions are fair to good, but quality is continuing to decrease. The cattle market has had a good week with high demand for almost all classes. Calf and butcher cows were higher this week with good buyer participation. Fed cattle market reports beef at $107 per cwt.

Tom’s additional comments: Local wholesale nurseries are finishing their early Summer plant shipments to local and out of state retailers. Surface water is flowing in most of the major canals. Farmers are able to utilize ditch water instead of relying solely on ground water.