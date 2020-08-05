Tulare County Crop Report

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Pecans, walnuts, almonds, and pistachios continue to develop. Pistachios in storage are being exported to China, Israel, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, and Germany. Almonds are being exported to India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Chile, the Philippines, Singapore, Lithuania, and Spain. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey. Grapevines continue to develop and are being thinned. Sugraone and Scarlet Royal table grape varieties are being harvested. Grapes are being exported to Mexico, the Philippines, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Flame grapes have begun to be harvested. Peaches, nectarines, and apricots continue to be picked and packed for both domestic and international markets. Peaches are being exported to Mexico, Brazil, Thailand, Panama, Indonesia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Nectarines are being exported to Taiwan, Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Canada, and Mexico. Plums are being exported to China, Canada, Thailand, and Mexico. Persimmons and kiwifruit continue to develop, while pomegranates are starting to bloom in most locations.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Late navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exports to Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Valencia oranges are being picked and shipped domestically and internationally to Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Central America. Lemons are being shipped domestically and exported to Malaysia, Mexico, and Japan. Grapefruit is being shipped domestically and exported to El Salvador, Japan, Korea, and Mexico. Olive orchards continue blooming with some pruning taking place to thin out trees.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Strawberry fruiting has slowed due to high temperatures. Blueberries are being exported to Canada, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Summer vegetables continue to grow and the fields are being prepped for harvest. Early planted melons are being picked and shipped domestically. Eggplants, peppers, sweet corn, yellow squash, zucchini, and tomatoes continue to mature and be harvested.

Livestock and poultry: Low elevation rangeland continues to dry and conditions are fair to good, but quality is continuing to decline. The cattle market has had a good week with high demand for almost all classes. Fed cattle market reports beef at $107 per cwt.

Tom’s additional comments: Local wholesale nurseries are finishing their early summer plant shipments to local and out-of-state retailers. Surface water is flowing in most of the major canals. Farmers are able to utilize ditch water instead of relying solely on ground water.