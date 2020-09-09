Tulare County Crop Report

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Late navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exports to Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Valencia oranges are being picked and shipped domestically and internationally to Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Central America. Lemons are being shipped domestically and exported to Malaysia, Mexico, and Japan. Coastal grown Finger Limes are being packed for export to China, Japan, and France. Grapefruit are being shipped domestically and exported to El Salvador, Japan, Korea, and Mexico. Olive orchards have some pruning taking place to thin out trees.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Blueberries are being exported to Canada, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, China, and Taiwan. Summer vegetables continue to grow and the fields are being prepped for harvest. Early planted melons are being picked and shipped domestically. Eggplants, peppers, sweet corn, and tomatoes continue to mature and be harvested.

Livestock and poultry: Low elevation rangeland continues to dry and conditions are fair to good, but quality is continuing to decline. The cattle market has had a good week with high demand for almost all classes. Fed cattle market reports beef at $108 per cwt.

Tom’s additional comments: Local wholesale nurseries are finishing their summer plant shipments to local and out-of-state retailers. Surface water is flowing in most of the major canals.