Musco drives olive growing transformation

“My family first planted modern acreage about twelve years ago and the results have exceeded our expectations,” said Dennis Burreson, a grower and vice president of field operations and industry affairs for Musco Family Olive Co. “Most importantly, the economic advantages from modern olive acreage dramatically exceed our almond and walnut orchards.”

Musco is making these moves on the heels of recent international trade victories for the California ripe olive industry, which have led to import relief against unfairly traded Spanish olives. For years, companies have flooded the U.S. market with subsidized Spanish olives priced unfairly below American-grown olives. In addition to the trade relief from the olive cases, in a separate action involving another sector of commerce, the United States has also imposed 25% tariffs on subsidized, bulk ripe olives grown in Spain and packed in California.

Having secured trade relief, Musco Family Olive Co. is now spearheading a further campaign to help California growers take full advantage of this return to fairness in the US marketplace. American consumers will also benefit from these trade victories and increased plantings, as research confirms a strong buyer preference for high-quality, premium variety California-grown olives.

“Our company is all in on transitioning the U.S. olive industry into a newly-proven, modern, efficient, and economically promising crop that will flourish for generations to come,” said Felix Musco, the company’s chief executive officer. He added, “Musco Family Olive Co. has been working relentlessly to bring significant changes to the olive industry that will benefit California olive growers and their families. With the recent successful trade actions and benefits of modern acreage, we will once again see a prosperous and growing industry providing the American consumer and food service sector the best quality and value available.”

The table olive industry’s transition to high density, mechanically harvested and pruned orchards was inevitable given the earlier success in California’s almonds, walnut, prune, pistachio, and other tree crops. The modern acreage configuration for table olives is similar to those orchard systems, with increased tree count, efficient irrigation methods, mechanically adapted spacings and tree structure. While traditional olive acreage is typically planted with 80 trees per acre and hand-harvested, the modern acreage system is optimized with 250 trees per acre and mechanical harvesting using shaker technology. This approach essentially doubles the yield per acre, significantly reduces harvesting costs while providing excellent efficiencies and grower returns.

Olive trees are also drought-tolerant and annually use less water than almonds and walnuts—a critical attribute given California’s rising water costs and tightening water supply. The trees enjoy peak productivity for decades and perform well on marginal soil, which helps maximize the capital investment in modern acreage.

“Modern olive acreage is the crop of the future. The looming challenges facing farmers—increasing labor costs, decreasing labor supply, loss of prime farmland, rising water costs, increasing demands on water use, and reliance on selling to volatile foreign markets—are all effectively addressed when planting and growing olives in the modern format,” Felix Musco said. “We are excited to partner up with both new and current growers and together seize this opportunity to ensure a thriving future for California-grown ripe olives.”

For more information about the million tree offer and the many advantages of modern acreage, visit: www.olives.com/milliontrees