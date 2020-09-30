Tulare County crop values up, but top crop is down

Tucker said part of the reason for the drop is a change in the calculation of the value. California dairies switched to a federal milk marketing order calculated by the National Agricultural Statistics Service instead of the state milk marketing order calculated by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Tucker said the change means there is information specific to each county and more information extrapolated from statistical formulas statewide. This makes it easier to compare counties across stateliness but the valuations may be slightly different from hard data collected by the state on each county. Next year, Tulare County government plans on getting information directly from local milk producers and processors to see if it will establish a more accurate representation of milk value.

“It’s not that it isn’t accurate,” Tucker said. “Every ag commissioner uses this number in presenting numbers, so it is very uniform.”

Chairman Pete Vander Poel, whose family owns a dairy, said California dairies and producers made the switch to obtain higher prices on the national market to insulate themselves from dips in pricing.

“California dairies and producers were paid less than what was paid across the state line and resulted in a revenue increase for California dairies,” Vander Poel said. “It’s always great to see milk and milk products be the number one crop.”

Milk prices per hundred weight (cwt) in 2019 was $16.30 with a total value of $1.6 billion. That is a far cry from the record year of 2014 when the average milk price was nearly $23 per cwt and production of 115 billion pounds with a total value that year of $2.5 billion. The record for milk value was $8 billion in 2014, largely based on record milk prices that year.

While milk had a down year in 2019, fruit and nut crops were higher with acreage climbing from 415,000 to over 484,000. In the citrus category, navel orange production was up on a per acre basis even though the value per ton was down. The total value was up to $707 million compared to $589 mil in 2018. Navel and Valencia values were the second highest in the last decade. Oranges now rank second on the county’s list of highest valued crops as grapes fell to third. Cattle and tangerines followed. Grape acres were 53,680 in 2019 – down from around 57,000 acres in 2016. Total value of grapes fell from $834 mil in 2018 to $802.5 million. Tangerines continue to go higher on higher production. Since 2009, tangerine value has grown by nearly 600%.

“This includes mandarins, a smaller fruit included in school lunches, which is on the rise and replacing many older varieties,” Tucker said.

Almond acreage climbed to 78,300 from 67,300 and pistachio plantings were slightly higher. Pomegranates that suffered a low price per ton in 2018 rose three-fold per ton in prices in 2019. Walnut prices were lower as total value dropped to $149 million from $225 million in 2018. Also down in 2019 was the crop value for cattle and calves with a lower price per head. Cattle and calves value has been on a steady decline since 2016 and was the lowest value since 2012. Tulare County organic acreage continued to climb in 2019 to just under 13,000 acres compared to 7,600 in 2014.

Three-quarters of the world will receive food exports from Tulare County. Top export countries are Korea, Japan, China, Mexico and Taiwan in that order. Top export commodities are oranges, 42%; grapes, 19%; peaches and pistachios. As for exports, the Republic of Korea was by far the county’s largest trade partner with shipments of 7.5 million cartons of produce.