Tulare County HHSA program launches Healthy Harvest Program

In order to help farmworkers who test positive for COVID-19, Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency launched its Healthy Harvest program, bringing housing support to the county’s agriculture and farmworkers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in coordination with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).

“The work toward implementing the Healthy Harvest Program has been a unique display of community partners and government agencies coming together to provide resources and services ensuring the well-being of all residents in Tulare County during these challenging times,” stated Pete Vander Poel III, chairman of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. “Tulare County helps to feed the world, and we are fortunate to be able to support all who make that happen.”

The Healthy Harvest program is part of the statewide Housing for the Harvest effort to provide temporary hotel housing options for farm and food-processing employees to self-isolate if they have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and do not require hospitalization, or have been exposed and cannot properly self-isolate at home. Tulare County joins five other counties, including Kings, Riverside, Santa Barbara, Fresno, and San Joaquin, currently participating in the statewide program.

“Counties across the state are stepping up to provide a safe, temporary housing solution to protect agricultural workers who need to isolate,” said CDFA secretary Karen Ross. “These hardworking men and women are on the front lines of the pandemic, and it is critical that we protect them, their families, and local communities.”

Similar to Project Roomkey, the Healthy Harvest program secures hotel rooms for agricultural workers and also provides additional services, like meals, wellness checks, and in-language assistance via support from the Tulare County Community Care Coalition and local community organizations. Through additional efforts of coalition partners, supplemental services are also being offered to support families at home. Proteus, Inc. is Tulare County’s local administrator of the program, serving as the primary point of contact for eligible workers.

“Proteus is honored to be part of this process in which we can serve the farmworker population. They are essential workers who are often forgotten, and we are glad we can help assist them in their time of need,” said Michelle Engle-Silva, Executive Director of Operations, Proteus, Inc.

Farmworkers and food-processing workers in Tulare County who are in need of these services are urged to visit www.thehealthyharvest.org or www.cosechasana.org, or they can call 559-710-2000. Personal information gathered through the Healthy Harvest program will be kept strictly confidential. For agricultural business on-site COVID-19 testing scheduling, agriculture employers can visit www.thehealthyharvest.org for more information.