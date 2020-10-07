Tulare County works to fend off another pistachio lawsuit

By far the largest employer in town is family-owned Setton Farms who employs 750 full-time employees which grows to 1,000 during the harvest. Which is happening right now. This year the alternate bearing crop is huge and Setton expects to process 50% more pounds than last year. The highest level ever.

But the sweet smell of money being made is an onerous stench to nearby community members. Residents have long complained about a persistent fly problem associated with the odor. Families have said they could not open windows or go outside. As a result the town’s businesses have suffered. The issue has been ongoing for several years but is worse during harvest processing.

Setton says they can fix it by improving their wastewater treatment process and piping recycled waste water further outside the city. This happens in many ag processing plants in Valley cities who ship water out of town under the close eye of the Central Valley Regional Water Board.

But a citizens group in town – Terra Bella Voice for Change – says the community has suffered for years and with the help of California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA), a legal counsel organization, they have sued the County of Tulare for permitting a planned Setton expansion project without adequate environmental analysis under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The suit was filed on Sept. 18.

Yes, it is another pistachio lawsuit against Tulare County. The first legal action was brought by ag giant Wonderful trying to void a permit granted to rival Terra Bella area pistachio plant, ARO.

Days before the county approved the expansion permit for Setton, that includes improvements in the handling of their wastewater, Setton signed a Cease and Desist Order Aug 13 with the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board requiring the company to fix the odor problem once and for all – prohibiting Setton from creating an odor nuisance that impacts the community.

Cease and desist

If Setton violates this order, it can be fined up to $10,000 per day, per violation, and may lose its wastewater discharge permit. The community group, Terra Bella Voices for Change, celebrated their efforts as a victory.

Despite this water board victory, their attorneys from CRLA were adamant in opposing Setton’s expansion plan filed with the county even though that plan includes fixes for the odor problem. True to form CRLA also sided with Wonderful in their action against ARO, presumably as an effort to halt ag business expansion.

A county staff report explains their view of the issue.

“In November 2019, Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella applied for an Authority to Construct Permit (ATC) application with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. These building permits are required in order to implement necessary odor reducing corrective measures at Setton’s plant in Terra Bella. To date, the ATC permits have not been approved by the Valley Air District. These corrective measures are part of a requirement imposed upon Setton to resolve odor issues that were present in prior year’s harvests.”

The county added, “Setton has fulfilled all county permitting and entitlement requirements. The county has approved an Addendum…for the 2015 Community Plan of Terra Bella which reaffirmed that there would be no additional environmental impacts from the construction as a result of the ATC permits. These proposed uses are consistent with the existing zoning for this part of Tulare County. The County has conducted the required CEQA analysis necessary for the ATC permits. All of these measures are taken in order to help correct the odor concerns. For these reasons, a letter of support is being considered (to the Air Board) as the County believes Setton to have met all the necessary requirements to move forward.”