Tulare County Crop Report

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pecan, walnut, and pistachio harvesting is nearly completed. Persimmons harvest is starting and some have been exported to Canada. Kiwifruit, and pomegranates are being exported to Korea, Mexico, and Canada. Pistachios are being exported to China, Israel, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hong Kong, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, and Germany. Almonds are in full harvest and are being exported to India, Japan, Taiwan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Korea, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Chile, the Philippines, Singapore, Lithuania, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Colombia, and Spain. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey and Israel. Table grapes are being exported to Mexico, the Philippines, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Wine grapes are being harvested. Peaches are being exported to Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Thailand, French Polynesia, Panama, Indonesia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Nectarines are being exported to Taiwan, Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Canada, and Mexico. Plums are being exported to China, Canada, Thailand, French Polynesia, Honduras, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Colombia, Taiwan, Panama, Brazil, and Mexico. Apples are being exported to Canada.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Valencia oranges are being picked and shipped domestically and internationally to Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Central America. Lemons are being shipped domestically and exported to Malaysia, Mexico, and Japan. Grapefruit are being shipped domestically and exported to El Salvador, Japan, Korea, and Mexico.Limes continue to be harvested. Navel oranges continue to mature.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Blueberries are being exported to Canada, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, China, and Taiwan. Summer vegetables continue to grow and the fields are being harvested. Melons are being picked and shipped domestically. Eggplants, peppers, sweet corn, and tomatoes continue to mature and be harvested. Fall vegetables are being picked for local Farmer’s Markets. Pumpkins are being harvested and sold at various roadside stands. Garlic is being planted. Local olives are being harvested in large quantities.

Livestock and poultry: Low elevation rangeland continues to dry and conditions are fair to good, but quality is continuing to decline. Foothill fires are displacing livestock from areas where cattlemen graze their cattle and horses. The cattle market has had a good week with high demand for almost all classes. Fed cattle market reports beef at $107 per cwt.

Tom’s additional comments: Local wholesale nurseries are finishing their summer plant shipments to local and out-of-state retailers. Surface water is flowing in most of the major canals.