Tulare County Crop Report

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Pecan and walnut harvesting is nearly completed. Persimmons continued to be harvested and are being exported to Canada and Mexico. Kiwifruit and pomegranates continue to be harvested and packed, and are being exported to Korea, Mexico, Japan, and Canada. Pistachios are being exported to China, Israel, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hong Kong, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, and Germany. Almonds are being exported to India, Japan, Taiwan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Korea, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Chile, the Philippines, Singapore, Lithuania, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Colombia, and Spain. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey and Israel. Table grapes are being exported to Mexico, the Philippines, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Wine grapes are being harvested. Peaches are being exported to Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Thailand, French Polynesia, Panama, Indonesia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Nectarines are being exported to Taiwan, Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Canada, and Mexico. Plums are being exported to China, Canada, Thailand, French Polynesia, Honduras, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Colombia, Taiwan, Panama, Brazil, and Mexico. Apples are being exported to Canada. Pineapple quince are being picked for export to Mexico.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Valencia oranges are being picked and shipped domestically, and internationally to Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Central America. Lemons are being shipped domestically and exported to Malaysia, Mexico, and Japan. Pink lemons are being harvested. Tangerines are being harvested. Grapefruit are being shipped domestically and exported to El Salvador, Japan, Korea, and Mexico. Melogold and oro blanco grapefruit are being exported to Japan and Korea. Limes continue to be harvested and are being exported to New Zealand. Early varieties of navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Pummelos are starting to be picked for domestic markets. Olives are being harvested in large quantities.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Eggplants, peppers, sweet corn, and tomatoes continue to mature and be harvested. Fall vegetables are being picked for local farmer’s markets. Pumpkins are being harvested and sold at various roadside stands and pumpkin patches. Garlic is being planted. Onions are being planted.

Livestock and poultry: Low elevation rangeland continues to dry and conditions are fair to good, but quality is continuing to decline. Foothill fires displaced livestock from areas where cattlemen graze their cattle and horses. The cattle market has had a good week with high demand for almost all classes. Fed cattle market reports beef at $108 per cwt.

Tom’s additional comments: Local wholesale nurseries are finishing their summer plant shipments to local and out-of-state retailers.