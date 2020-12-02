Tulare County Crop Report

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Persimmons continue to be harvested, and are being exported to Canada and Mexico. Kiwifruit and pomegranates are almost done being harvested and are being exported to Korea, Colombia, Australia, Mexico, Japan, the Dominican Republic, Peru and Canada. Pistachios are being exported to China, Israel, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, and Germany. Almonds are being exported to India, Japan, Taiwan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Korea, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Chile, the Philippines, Singapore, Lithuania, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Colombia, and Spain. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey and Israel. Late variety walnut harvest is wrapping up. Nut trees are pruned for next year’s crop. This year’s pecan crop is progressing with high yields expected. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East. Table grapes are almost done being harvested, they are being exported to Mexico, the Philippines, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Indonesia, Japan, India, Bahrain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam. Wine grapes are being harvested. Grape vineyards that have been picked are being pruned for next year’s crop. Plums are being exported to China, Canada, French Polynesia, Honduras, Costa Rica, Colombia, Taiwan, Panama, Brazil, and Mexico. Apples are being exported to Canada.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Valencia oranges are being picked and shipped domestically, and internationally to Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Central America. Navel oranges continue to mature, early varieties of navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Australia, Ecuador, Japan, Korea, China, Cambodia, Mexico, Malasia, Thailand, and Hong Kong. Lemons and Mandarins are being shipped domestically and exported to Malaysia, Mexico, and Japan. Young mandarin trees have limb supports due to high fruit loads. Pink lemons, and Tangerines are being harvested. Grapefruit are being shipped domestically and exported to El Salvador, Japan, Korea, and Mexico. Melogold and oro blanco hybrid grapefruit are being exported to Japan and Korea. Limes continue to be harvested and are being exported to New Zealand. Pummelos are starting to be picked for domestic markets, and are being packed for export to Japan and Indonesia. Wind machines and other crop protection measures are now being used to protect citrus from freeze.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Fall vegetables are being picked for local Farmer’s Markets. Garlic, and Onions are being planted. Onion seed shipping to the Netherlands. Kale, lettuce, and broccoli have sprouted and are being irrigated. Strawberry and winter vegetables fields are being prepared for next year’s crop.

Livestock and poultry: Recent rains have benefited the rangeland and conditions are fair to good, but quality is continuing to decline. Cool wet weather conditions may help grazing conditions for livestock. The cattle market has had a good week with high demand for almost all classes. Fed cattle market reports beef at $110 per cwt.

Tom’s additional comments: Local wholesale nurseries are finishing their fall plant shipments to local and out-of-state retailers. Local retail nurseries are receiving seasonal plants.