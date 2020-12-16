Tulare County crop report

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Deciduous trees are starting to be pruned. Persimmons continue to be harvested, and are being exported to Canada and Mexico. Kiwifruit and pomegranates are almost done being harvested, and are being exported to Korea, Colombia, Australia, Mexico, Japan, the Dominican Republic, Peru, and Canada. Pistachios are being exported to China, Israel, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, and Germany. Almonds are being exported to India, Japan, South Africa, Taiwan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Korea, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, China, Chile, Barbados, the Philippines, Singapore, Lithuania, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Colombia, and Spain. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Mexico, and Israel. Late variety walnut harvest is wrapping up. Nut trees continue to be pruned for next year’s crop. This year’s pecan crop is progressing with high yields expected. Pecans continue to be exported to the Middle East. Table grapes are almost done being harvested, and continue to be shipped to China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras, China, New Caledonia, and Mexico. Stonefruit groves continue to be pruned and prepared for next season.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges continue to mature, early varieties of navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Australia, Ecuador, Japan, Korea, China, Cambodia, Mexico, Malaysia, Panama, Thailand, Chile, Peru, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Hong Kong. Lemons are being picked and packed for export to Mexico, Australia, and domestic markets. Young mandarin orange trees have limb supports due to high fruit loads. Melogold and oro blanco hybrid grapefruit are being exported to Japan and Korea. Pummelos are starting to be picked for domestic markets, and are being packed for export to New Zealand and Australia. Wind machines and other crop protection measures are now being used to protect citrus from freeze. Olive groves are starting to be pruned. Tangerines continue to be harvested.