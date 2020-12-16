Tulare County crop report

Small grains and other field crops: Winter grain and silage crops such as wheat, oats, and barley continue to be planted. Wheat fields have up to eight inches of growth. Alfalfa is being cut. Dry beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, and Martinique.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Deciduous trees are starting to be pruned. Persimmons continue to be harvested, and are being exported to Canada and Mexico. Kiwifruit and pomegranates are almost done being harvested, and are being exported to Korea, Colombia, Australia, Mexico, Japan, the Dominican Republic, Peru, and Canada. Pistachios are being exported to China, Israel, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, and Germany. Almonds are being exported to India, Japan, South Africa, Taiwan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Korea, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, China, Chile, Barbados, the Philippines, Singapore, Lithuania, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Colombia, and Spain. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Mexico, and Israel. Late variety walnut harvest is wrapping up. Nut trees continue to be pruned for next year’s crop. This year’s pecan crop is progressing with high yields expected. Pecans continue to be exported to the Middle East. Table grapes are almost done being harvested, and continue to be shipped to China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras, China, New Caledonia, and Mexico. Stonefruit groves continue to be pruned and prepared for next season.
Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges continue to mature, early varieties of navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Australia, Ecuador, Japan, Korea, China, Cambodia, Mexico, Malaysia, Panama, Thailand, Chile, Peru, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Hong Kong. Lemons are being picked and packed for export to Mexico, Australia, and domestic markets. Young mandarin orange trees have limb supports due to high fruit loads. Melogold and oro blanco hybrid grapefruit are being exported to Japan and Korea. Pummelos are starting to be picked for domestic markets, and are being packed for export to New Zealand and Australia. Wind machines and other crop protection measures are now being used to protect citrus from freeze. Olive groves are starting to be pruned. Tangerines continue to be harvested.
Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Fall vegetables are being picked for local farmer’s markets. Garlic and onions are being planted. Onion seed is being shipped to the Netherlands. Kale, lettuce, and broccoli have sprouted and are being irrigated. Strawberry and winter vegetables fields are being prepared for next year’s crop.
Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures are in excellent condition. Cool wet weather conditions may help grazing conditions for livestock. More rain is needed to maintain the new growth in the foothill rangeland. Fed-cattle market reports beef at $111 per cwt.
Tom’s additional comments: Local wholesale nurseries are finishing their fall plant shipments to local and out-of-state retailers. Local retail nurseries are receiving seasonal plants. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to local flower shops. Roses are being processed in preparation for shipment to other states.