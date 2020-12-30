Water authority and GSA to settle on sagging Friant-Kern Canal resolution

Washington approves relief money

After weeks of uncertainty the U.S. Congress passed a crucial spending bill on Dec. 21 that included $900 billion in COVID-19 relief to broad sectors of the economy, but also a $1.4 trillion budget that earmarks $206 million in federal funds to repair the Friant Kern Canal. Another week went by before outgoing president, Donald Trump, signed the bill instead posturing that he may veto it for not having $2,000 per person for COVID-19 relief.

The measure also includes $200 million for the Delta-Mendota Canal, and $100 million each for the San Luis Canal and California Aqueduct, all of which have been impacted by subsidence as well -the sinking of land that supports the very canal foundation due to adjacent pumping of groundwater over the years.

The Friant Division of the Central Valley Project delivers water to over one million acres of irrigable farm land on the east side of the southern San Joaquin Valley fed by stored San Joaquin River water delivered to more than 30 irrigation districts and cities, and to 15,000 family farms.

So it is a big deal when farmland and communities can get just 40% of their allocated water that may fall to 30% in the next few years.

No surprise that fixing the problem is job one at the Friant Water Authority.

Doing the job includes building a 30-mile parallel canal that would replace the existing one. Friant now figures it needs $480 million—having been whittled down just slightly from $500 million.

Besides the federal money that requires a local match Friant now has a preliminary agreement with farmers who arguably have been the cause of the subsidence in this area-now represented by a state mandated groundwater sustainability agency whose job is to reign in rampant pumping – Eastern Tule GSA.

The agreement signed Dec. 11 in draft form, says payments from Eastern Tule to Friant under the agreement, “can begin as early as the first quarter of 2021, consistent with when construction is expected to begin for the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project.”

Spring groundbreaking

Besides the federal funds and Eastern Tule money, contractors along the 150-mile canal have contributed $50 million, Johnny Amaral spokesman for Friant said—bringing their war chest to near $400 million. Enough the go out to bid on the ambitious public works project in January, just weeks from now.

“Construction will start this Spring,” Amaral vowed.

The key agreement with the Eastern Tule farmers set out in a draft agreement was announced Dec. 15 by Friant.

The final agreement is expected once the Eastern Tule board officially signs onto it – expected in coming weeks.