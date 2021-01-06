Congressman McCarthy announces funding and water for Tulare County farmers

“It does add some dollars to the existing specialty crop block grant program, and local agriculture market program,” Stever Blattler said. “Certainly specialty crop funding hits really close to home. There’s a lot of specialty crops here in the valley, and seeing additional monies augment that grant program is very good, very important for us here locally.”

Stever Blattler said a particular aspect of specialty crop funding, the $69.5 million from the fiscal year 2021 appropriations to combat and suppress citrus greening disease, is vital to Tulare County as one of the largest citrus growing regions in the nation.

“The California orange market really is the fresh orange market. While we produce citrus for both fresh eating and juice, we are really known for our export quality citrus. We send nearly 50% of our citrus overseas from Tulare County,” Stever Blattler said, “Having that additional funding to support fighting the disease and the bug that carries the disease is really critical here locally.”

The Asian citrus psyllid (ACP), a harmful exotic pest brown in color and smaller than a grain of rice, spreads the devastating citrus disease huanglongbing (HLB), or citrus greening disease, through feeding. Trees infected with the disease bear small, asymmetrical fruit that are partially green, bitter and unsellable.

The exotic pest has been found in at least 28 counties, including Tulare dating back to at least November 2018, when the California Department of Food and Agriculture announced the presence of the disease has yet to take a significant foothold in Tulare County.

As one of the most destructive diseases of citrus worldwide, it could devastate the local citrus industry if it spreads. Stever Blattler said the Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office monitors the pest through traps and on live trees at commercial orchards, but more of the concern for spread lies in residential citrus trees.

“I think the greatest fear is that it will be found in a residential, ornamental orchard where someone’s just got a few backyard trees, and maybe they don’t do the best job with treatments and watching for the bug,” Stever Blattler said, “I know that’s happened a lot in the Riverside, San Bernardino county areas.”

The spending bill also included $206 million for the Friant-Kern Canal, which supplies water to farmers and families in Kern and Tulare counties, to repair a subsidence-induced sag that has cut water deliveries by 60%.

“That is really probably the other major local effort that will really be important for every type of producer, regardless of commodity type,” Stever Blattler said. “Every single one of us relies on that Friant-Kern Canal for a lot of different conjunctive uses of water. Tulare-Kern County families will certainly benefit significantly.”

The Friant Water Authority recently settled a lawsuit with farmers in southern Tulare County—represented by the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency—who agreed to contribute at least $125 million to repairs. Repairs should be able to go out for bid as early as this month.

The funding for water didn’t stop with the Friant-Kern Canal, $134 million from the government spending bill was allocated to fund water storage infrastructure projects in California and the West authorized by the WIIN Act of 2016.