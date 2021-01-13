Tulare County Crop Report

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Citrus trees are being irrigated and treated for pests. Navel oranges continue to mature, and are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Navel oranges are being exported to Australia, Ecuador, Japan, Korea, China, Cambodia, Mexico, Malaysia, Panama, Thailand, Chile, Peru, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Hong Kong. Lemons are being picked and packed for export to Mexico, Australia, and domestic markets. Mandarin orange harvest is about fifty percent picked with steady demand in domestic markets. Tangerines continue to be harvested. Melogold and oro blanco hybrid grapefruit are being exported to Japan and Korea. Pummelos are starting to be picked for domestic markets and are being packed for export to New Zealand and Australia. Wind machines and other crop protection measures are now being used to protect citrus from freeze. Olive groves are starting to be pruned.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Fall and winter vegetables are being picked for local farmer’s markets. Onion seed is being shipped to the Netherlands. Kale, lettuce, and broccoli have sprouted and are being irrigated. Strawberry and winter vegetables fields are being prepared. Pea planting are in the seeding stage.

Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures are in excellent condition. Non-irrigated pastures are in fair to poor conditions even after the weak storms last weekend. Fed-cattle market reports beef at $106-107 per cwt.

Tom’s additional comments: Local retail nurseries are receiving seasonal plants. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to local flower shops. Roses are being processed in preparation for shipment to other states.