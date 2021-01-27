California ag, UFW hail benefits of immigration bill in Congress

Cunha added that his family farm group is also excited about the appointment of the new Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. The Department of Homeland Security is critical to implementing any new immigration regulations that will come out of legislation. Cunha said, “He is an honest man.”

Cunha said he hopes new regulations can be ready by April or May, showing optimism something will pass this time around after decades of stalemate over the contentious issue.

In the past few days, a coalition of 180 groups including the California Farm Bureau called for “strong leadership and bipartisanship” from Congress and the incoming Biden administration, urging quick action on immigration reform. It described immigration laws as “decades overdue for an overhaul” to create a “modern, humane and effective immigration system.”

The UFW announced their support as well. “Farm workers eligible under the legislation would have to pass criminal background checks and show they have labored in agriculture at least 100 days in four of the previous five years. The new president also announced he is simultaneously taking immediate actions, including restoring rights to the Dreamers under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and canceling Donald Trump’s executive orders enforcing immigration policies.

“Under the Biden bill, farm workers with work histories would immediately get legal status, along with Dreamers and Temporary Protected Status recipients,” said UFW president Teresa Romero.

Western Growers added their voice to say that President Biden’s choice to send his bill to Congress in his first week indicates that he is serious about reforming labor in the county’s agricultural sector.

“We are encouraged by the president’s focus on modernizing the immigration system and are confident we can work within his framework to fully address the agricultural labor crisis,” Western Growers said in their statement. “As we did on a bipartisan basis in 2013 and 2019, we will collaborate with our Congressional champions to ensure that the two key needs…an earned pathway to legalization for our existing, experienced workers and a streamlined temporary non-immigrant program that provides a reliable future flow of guest workers.”

Farm groups and labor advocates share the goal to protect the large existing immigrant workforce in the Central Valley for humanitarian reasons as well as practical business reasons—workers are needed to pick the crops. Many have lived and worked here for decades. Farmers point to a shortage of workers in key crop industries.

Advocates argue under former President Donald Trump’s leadership farmworker communities across the country lived and worked in fear and uncertainty due to harsh anti-immigrant enforcement and deportation agenda.

Polling consistently shows broad, bipartisan support for immigrants and immigration reform. Recent polls have found that over 77% of Americans believe that immigration is good for the country and 78% believe DACA recipients should be able to remain in America, and a Fox News poll on Election Day found 71% of Americans support legal status for undocumented immigrants. Historically, strong support has existed for immigration reform that addresses border security, expanded visa programs for high-skilled and agricultural workers and regularizing the status of undocumented immigrants.