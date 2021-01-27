Tulare County Crop Report

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Citrus trees are still being irrigated and treated for pests. Navel oranges continue to mature, and are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Australia, Ecuador, Japan, Korea, China, Cambodia, Mexico, Malaysia, Panama, Thailand, Chile, Peru, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Hong Kong. Lemons are being picked and packed for export to Mexico, Australia, and domestic markets. Mandarin oranges continue to have steady demand in domestic markets. Tangerines continue to be harvested. Melogold and oro blanco hybrid grapefruit are being exported to Japan and Korea. Pummelos are being picked for domestic markets, and are being packed for export to New Zealand and Australia. Wind machines and other crop protection measures are now being used to protect citrus from freeze. Tango harvest is starting with expectations for export to New Zealand.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Lettuce and broccoli being harvested and shipped domestically, while onion seeds shipping to Netherlands. Strawberry bare roots show ideal growth under plastic mulch. Pea plantings are showing ideal growth and development.

Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures are in excellent condition, and range land is in fair condition. Fed-cattle market reports beef at $112 per cwt. Bee keepers are starting to move hives in and around stone fruit and nut orchards.

Tom’s additional comments: Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to local flower shops. Roses are being processed in preparation for shipment to other states and countries.