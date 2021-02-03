Tulare County Crop Report

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Deciduous trees and stone fruit orchards continue to be pruned. Nuts trees are being fertilized and pruned to aid in next season’s growth. Kiwifruit continue to be exported to Korea, Colombia, Australia, Mexico, Japan, the Dominican Republic, Peru, and Canada. Pistachios are being exported to China, Israel, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hong Kong, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Egypt, India, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany. Almonds are being exported to India, Israel, Thailand, South Africa, Japan, Taiwan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Korea, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, China, Chile, Barbados, the Philippines, Singapore, Lithuania, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Colombia, and Spain. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Mexico, and Israel. Pecans continue to be exported to the Middle East. Grape harvesting is done, but continue to be shipped from cold storage to China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras, Guyana, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, New Caledonia, and Mexico. Pruning of grapevines continues.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel oranges continue to mature, and are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Australia, Ecuador, Japan, Korea, China, Cambodia, Mexico, Malaysia, Panama, Thailand, Chile, Peru, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Hong Kong. Lemons are being picked and packed for export to Mexico, Australia, and domestic markets. Mandarin oranges continue to have steady demand in domestic markets. Tango Mandarin harvest is starting, with expectations for export to New Zealand. Tangerines continue to be harvested. Melogold and oro blanco hybrid grapefruit are being exported to Japan and Korea. Pummelos are being picked for domestic markets, and are being packed for export to New Zealand and Australia. Wind machines and other crop protection measures are now being used to protect citrus from freeze. Sir Prize avocados are being picked locally for specialty markets.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Lettuce and broccoli are being harvested and shipped domestically, while onion seeds are being shipped to the Netherlands. Strawberry plants are showing ideal growth under plastic mulch. Pea plantings are showing ideal growth and development.

Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures are in excellent condition, and range land is in good condition. Recent rain will improve rangeland quality. Sheep are being moved into old alfalfa fields to graze off old forage. Fed-cattle market reports beef at $112 per cwt. Beekeepers are starting to move hives in and around stone fruit and nut orchards.

Tom’s additional comments: Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to local flower shops. Roses are being processed in preparation for shipment to other states and countries.