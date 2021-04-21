Canal repairs could begin this summer

More fed funding

More funds could be on the way. FWA’s announcement coincided with two pieces of legislation, one introduced at the federal and the other at the state level, to fund the remaining phases of construction for the $500 million fix.

Rep. Jim Costa (D-16) and Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), along with other California Congressmen John Garamendi (CA-03) and Josh Harder (CA-10), introduced the Canal Conveyance Capacity Restoration Act, a bipartisan bill to authorize more than $653 million to restore the capacity of Friant-Kern and two other San Joaquin Valley canals. About $180 million in funding would restore capacity in the Friant-Kern, another $183 million to repair damage to the Delta-Mendota Canal, which provides west side farmers with water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, and $289.5 million to repair the California Aqueduct, a 444-mile long structure carrying water from the Delta to Valley farmers and Southern California cities. Similar to the Friant-Kern Canal, subsidence from a groundwater pumping has reduced the aqueduct’s capacity by 20% and the Delta-Mendota Canal by as much as 50% in some segments, according to the US. Geological Survey. Restoring these canals would improve California’s drought resilience and help farmers comply with limits on groundwater pumping under the state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

“It’s past the time to repair our aging water infrastructure,” Congressman Costa said. “With another drought here, we must act now to repair our broken canals and develop long-term plans for future delivery of water to our communities. This bill will provide funding to restore and increase the resiliency of the Delta-Mendota Canal, Friant-Kern Canal and the California Aqueduct, all critical to deliver water to our valley farms. We know water is the lifeblood for California and the foundation of our agricultural economy. Failing to act on this issue is no longer an option.”

The funding may not be used to build new surface storage or raise existing reservoirs. It may also not be used to enlarge the capacity of any canal, except for a temporary increase to mitigate anticipated future subsidence.

The bill also authorizes an additional $180 million to restore salmon runs on the San Joaquin River. The funding is for fish passage structures, levees and other improvements that will allow the threatened Central Valley Spring-run Chinook salmon to swim freely upstream from the ocean to the Friant Dam.

“A severe lack of water is causing land to sink throughout California. One harmful effect of this subsidence is the damage it has caused to canals throughout the San Joaquin Valley, significantly reducing their capacity to carry water,” said Senator Feinstein. “However, we can restore that capacity if we work together at the federal, state and local levels, ensuring that there will be more water for farmers and to combat subsidence. But our bipartisan bill isn’t just a win for farmers, it would also restore salmon runs vital to the Chinook salmon, helping protect this threatened species.”

The federal legislation would authorize one-third of the cost for restoring capacity to the canals while a state bill would authorize another third of the cost, with the remaining third from local sources, such as Friant Water contractors. Also on April 15, State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) introduced Senate Bill 559, named after the zip code covering the south valley. The State Water Resiliency Act of 2021 would provide up to $785 million to restore the capacity of California’s critical water delivery infrastructure and repair aging roads and bridges.

“Senator Feinstein and Congressman Costa deeply understand the importance of food security and safe drinking water for farmworker communities. The introduction of the Canal Conveyance Capacity Restoration Act further proves that,” Sen. Hurtado said. “It has been an honor these past two years to work side-by-side with these longtime friends of farmers, farmworkers and the communities they live in.”