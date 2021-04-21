Local reps included in bipartisan push to expand ag exports

The letter went on to state how the agricultural sector stands to be negatively effected the most.

“It is cost prohibitive for producers of these agricultural commodities, particularly perishable products, to use alternative methods to fulfill overseas contracts in a dependable and affordable manner,” the letter stated.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined in the bipartisan effort and issued a letter of his own, highlighting the agricultural production of the Central Valley.

“The VOCCs are an integral link between Californian agricultural exporters and their overseas customers, and actions that VOCCs take directly impact our communities, as Kern County and Tulare County are the top second and third largest agricultural producing counties in California, respectively,” McCarthy stated.

Representative Jim Costa (D-Fresno) issued a statement conveying a sense of urgency.

“California is a leading exporter of agricultural commodities, totaling over $42 billion in annual receipts,” said Costa. “Food is a national security issue and we cannot allow for disruptions to this system. This letter sends a strong bipartisan message to quickly investigate and resolve any issues that impact our economy and ability to feed the world.”

These concerns are just some of the latest when it comes to imports and exports. Last March, the Federal Maritime Commission launched Fact Finding No. 29, “International Ocean Transportation Supply Chain Engagement,” to investigate all the congestion, bottlenecks and fees seen at U.S. ports. Last November, Fact Finding No. 29 was expanded to include reports of the decline to ship American exports.