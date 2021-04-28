Tulare County Crop Report

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Citrus exports are continuing to slow down and should be coming to an end in the coming weeks. Navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Australia, Ecuador, Japan, Korea, China, Cambodia, Mexico, Malaysia, Panama, Thailand, Chile, Peru, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Hong Kong. Cara cara navels are being packed and shipped domestically and to Vietnam, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Korea. Lemons are being picked and packed for export to Korea, Chile, Mexico, Australia, and domestic markets. Blood oranges are being shipped domestically and to Japan and Hong Kong. Pummelos are being picked for domestic markets, and are being packed for export to New Zealand and Australia. Star ruby grapefruit are being packed for the domestic market as well as Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Organic clementine mandarins and navel oranges are being picked and packed for the U.S. and Mexico markets. Netting continues to be in place in seedless mandarin groves to prevent pollination during the citrus bloom. Honey bees have been placed in citrus groves to take advantage of orange honey production.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Certified producers are finishing picking winter vegetables for local farmer’s markets and starting to plant summer vegetables. Strawberries are maturing, being harvested, and sold at local fruit stands. Local blueberry harvest is expected to start next week. Spring lettuce, onions, eggplants, and herbs are growing well and being harvested for selling at the Farmer’s Markets. Onion seed is being exported to Israel. Small acreages of peppers and tomatoes have been planted.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland is drying out. Lack of rain has reduced grass yields. Livestock market was steady with some high spots going to cows with proper shots. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Fed-cattle is at $121.00 which is higher than previous weeks. Dairy production stayed steady.

Tom’s additional comments: A small number of bare root rose shipments continue to be shipped to various northeastern U.S. states. Ornamental nursery stock continues to be received at local nurseries.