Tulare County Crop Report

Citrus, avocados, and olives: We are at the tail end of mandarin and navel harvest. Navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Australia, Ecuador, Japan, Korea, China, Cambodia, Mexico, Malaysia, Panama, Thailand, Chile, Peru, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Hong Kong. Cara cara navels are being packed and shipped domestically and to Vietnam, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Korea. Lemons are being picked and packed for export to Korea, Chile, Mexico, Australia, and domestic markets. Blood oranges are being shipped domestically and to Japan and Hong Kong. Pummelos are being picked for domestic markets, and are being packed for export to New Zealand and Australia. Star ruby grapefruit are being packed for the domestic market as well as Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Organic clementine mandarins and navel oranges are being picked and packed for the U.S. and Mexico markets. Netting continues to be in place in seedless mandarin groves to prevent cross pollination during the citrus bloom. Apiary’s are harvesting honey in citrus locations.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Certified producers are finishing picking winter vegetables for local farmer’s markets and starting to plant summer vegetables. Strawberries are maturing, being harvested, and sold at local fruit stands. Local blueberry harvest started late last week. Spring lettuce, onions, eggplants, and herbs are growing well and being harvested for selling at the farmer’s markets. Onion seed is being exported to Israel. Small acreages of peppers and tomatoes have been planted.

Livestock and poultry: This weekend’s rain will help rangeland feeds which are in fair condition but more water is needed for rangeland to go. Livestock market was steady with some high spots going to cows with proper shots. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Fed-cattle remains at $121.00. Dairy production stayed steady.

Tom’s additional comments: Local retail nurseries continue to receive inventory for the spring plantings. A small number of bare root rose shipments continue to be shipped to various northeastern U.S. states. Ornamental nursery stock continues to be received at local nurseries.