Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 16

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS
Cooler weather has arrived, in addition to a patch of rainfall that has helped with moisture needs. There are a few late crops that have yet to be harvested. Most fields are fallow. A few silage and alfalfa crops remain. Exports of dry beans are going to Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, and Martinique. Cotton fields are being defoliated and prepared for harvest. Some fields are being leveled and prepped for planting winter grain.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES
Halloween theme grape bags have been seen at markets. Stone fruit season is nearing the end with the harvest of some late-variety peaches and plums. Peaches and nectarines are being exported to Canada and Mexico. Plums are going to Canada, China, and Mexico. Persimmon harvest will start this coming week with slightly above average yields expected. Table grape varieties that have not been harvested were being tarped with plastic before the rain, hopefully they survived the strong winds. Table grapes are going to Australia, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Korea, Panama, Hounduras, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Mexico.Walnut harvest is still going strong. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey and Israel. Pistachio harvest is going strong, with exports to Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Spain, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Italy, Colombia, China, Poland, Turkey, Ecuador, and Switzerland. Almonds are still going to both domestic and export markets such as India and Morocco. Pecans are going to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Golden kiwifruit are starting to be picked and packed for export to Italy. Pomegranates are being harvested with small exports to Australia, Mexico, and Korea. Hand pruning continues in stone fruit orchards.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES
Lemons and limes are now being harvested. Limes are going to New Zeland and lemons are being sent to domestic markets. Olives are still being harvested in large quantities. Melogold grapfruit have been begun harvest and are being sent to Korea for export. Pushed out citrus groves continue to dry, and then the trees will be burned or shredded. Fertilizer continues to be applied to citrus groves. Skirt pruning and weed control are being performed in groves as well.Valencia oranges are heading for domestic markets as well as China, Taiwan, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Young avocado trees are being planted.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES
Last week’s rain shower settled the dust, but will not be enough to benefit field moisture. Pumpkins are being sold at various roadside stands. Heirloom tomatoes are being picked. Fields are being disced and plowed for Fall/Winter vegetable planting. A small amount of field grown eggplants and hot peppers continue to grow and be harvested. Harvesting of the remaining vegetables and peppers should be complete soon.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY
Cooler weather and a little bit of rain has brought some much needed moisture to the rangeland.The cattle market showed limited offerings of middle weight cattle with vaccinations. Most classes were slightly cheaper at sale. The fed-cattle market is staying at $122/cwt. this week.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS
Labor has been an issue this season. Finding adequate field crews has been difficult. Small shipments of ornamental nursery stock continue to be received at county nurseries. Roses are heading to Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii. Junipers are heading to Canada.. Incoming plant shipments are being inspected at shipping companies in Visalia.