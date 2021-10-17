Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 16

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES

Lemons and limes are now being harvested. Limes are going to New Zeland and lemons are being sent to domestic markets. Olives are still being harvested in large quantities. Melogold grapfruit have been begun harvest and are being sent to Korea for export. Pushed out citrus groves continue to dry, and then the trees will be burned or shredded. Fertilizer continues to be applied to citrus groves. Skirt pruning and weed control are being performed in groves as well.Valencia oranges are heading for domestic markets as well as China, Taiwan, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Young avocado trees are being planted.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES

Last week’s rain shower settled the dust, but will not be enough to benefit field moisture. Pumpkins are being sold at various roadside stands. Heirloom tomatoes are being picked. Fields are being disced and plowed for Fall/Winter vegetable planting. A small amount of field grown eggplants and hot peppers continue to grow and be harvested. Harvesting of the remaining vegetables and peppers should be complete soon.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY

Cooler weather and a little bit of rain has brought some much needed moisture to the rangeland.The cattle market showed limited offerings of middle weight cattle with vaccinations. Most classes were slightly cheaper at sale. The fed-cattle market is staying at $122/cwt. this week.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS

Labor has been an issue this season. Finding adequate field crews has been difficult. Small shipments of ornamental nursery stock continue to be received at county nurseries. Roses are heading to Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii. Junipers are heading to Canada.. Incoming plant shipments are being inspected at shipping companies in Visalia.