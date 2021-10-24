Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 23

Small grains and other field crops: Cooler weather has arrived, in addition to a patch of rainfall that has helped with moisture and irrigation needs. There are a few late crops that have yet to be harvested. Most fields are fallow. A few silage and alfalfa crops remain. Exports of dry beans are going to Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, and Martinique. Cotton fields are being harvested.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Kiwifruit harvest continues with the start of exports to Canada and domestic markets. Persimmon harvest has started with first orchards showing average size and good quality. Peaches and nectarines are being exported to Canada and Mexico. Plums are still available likely throughout the months of November and December. Plums are going to Canada, China, and Mexico. Late season table grapes continue to be harvested fresh and juiced. Grapes are being exported to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, China, Indonesia, Venezuela, Cambodia, Mexico, Guyana, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic, and Australia. Pistachios are still being harvested and exported to Australia, Turkey, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Switzerland, Spain, Korea, Norway, Jordan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Italy, the Netherlands, and Mexico. Almond orchards that have been harvested are removing dry leaves and branches in the field. Almonds are going to India, the United Arab of Emirates, Morocco, Japan, the Netherlands, Belgium, Korea, Taiwan, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Mexico, and Hong Kong. Pecans are going to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Early-variety pomegranates are being picked.
Citrus, avocados and olives: Lemons and limes are now being harvested. Limes are going to New Zealand and lemons are being sent to domestic markets. Olive harvest is underway. Melogold grapefruit are being packed and sent to Korea and Japan. Citrus are still very green on trees, but colder nights are starting to help. Packing houses are now receiving navel oranges. Navel oranges attaining acceptable color currently appears to be the main factor slowing the early harvest. Valencia oranges are heading for domestic markets as well as China, Taiwan, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Young avocado trees are being planted.
Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Fields continue to be maintained for the fall planting season. Pumpkins are still being grown and harvested for local consumers at roadside stands. This week’s rain shower settled the dust, but will not be enough to benefit field moisture. Heirloom tomatoes are still being picked. Onion seed is exporting to Israel. Small amounts of zucchini and butternut squash, Serrano peppers, and okra continue to grow and be harvested.
Livestock and poultry: Recent rain has helped the air quality; the air is at 50% humidity and cooling off. The little rain and cooler temperatures of fall are bringing some much needed moisture to rangeland. The fed cattle market has risen to $124/cwt. this week. The cattle market showed limited offerings of middle weight cattle with vaccinations. Most classes were slightly cheaper at sale.
Tom’s additional comments: Recent rain should help overall, but could lead to further delays on picking. Rising costs, fewer crews in the field, and the lack of truck drivers all add to production costs. Small shipments of ornamental nursery stock continue to be received at county nurseries. Roses are heading to Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii. Junipers are heading to Canada. Incoming plant shipments are being inspected at shipping companies in Visalia.