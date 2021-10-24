Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 23

Citrus, avocados and olives: Lemons and limes are now being harvested. Limes are going to New Zealand and lemons are being sent to domestic markets. Olive harvest is underway. Melogold grapefruit are being packed and sent to Korea and Japan. Citrus are still very green on trees, but colder nights are starting to help. Packing houses are now receiving navel oranges. Navel oranges attaining acceptable color currently appears to be the main factor slowing the early harvest. Valencia oranges are heading for domestic markets as well as China, Taiwan, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Young avocado trees are being planted.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Fields continue to be maintained for the fall planting season. Pumpkins are still being grown and harvested for local consumers at roadside stands. This week’s rain shower settled the dust, but will not be enough to benefit field moisture. Heirloom tomatoes are still being picked. Onion seed is exporting to Israel. Small amounts of zucchini and butternut squash, Serrano peppers, and okra continue to grow and be harvested.

Livestock and poultry: Recent rain has helped the air quality; the air is at 50% humidity and cooling off. The little rain and cooler temperatures of fall are bringing some much needed moisture to rangeland. The fed cattle market has risen to $124/cwt. this week. The cattle market showed limited offerings of middle weight cattle with vaccinations. Most classes were slightly cheaper at sale.

Tom’s additional comments: Recent rain should help overall, but could lead to further delays on picking. Rising costs, fewer crews in the field, and the lack of truck drivers all add to production costs. Small shipments of ornamental nursery stock continue to be received at county nurseries. Roses are heading to Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii. Junipers are heading to Canada. Incoming plant shipments are being inspected at shipping companies in Visalia.