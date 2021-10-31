Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 30

Citrus, avocados and olives: Lemons are being exported to Japan. Coastal-grown finger limes are being picked and packed for export to Japan. Olive harvest continues in large quantities and are being sent to domestic and export markets. Melogold grapefruit are being packed and sent to Korea and Japan. Navel orange and mandarin harvest is underway. Maturity is generally good so far. Valencia oranges are heading for domestic markets as well as China, Taiwan, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Young avocado trees are being planted.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Fields continue to be maintained for the fall planting season. Pumpkins are still being grown and harvested for local consumers at roadside stands. Heirloom tomatoes continue to be picked. Onion seed is exporting to Israel. Small amounts of zucchini and butternut squash, Serrano peppers, and okra continue to grow and be harvested.

Livestock and poultry: Recent rainfall will help start rangeland grasses going. The fed cattle market remains at $124 this week. The cattle market showed limited offerings of middle weight cattle with vaccinations. Sheep are being moved into old alfalfa and corn silage fields to graze off old forage and weeds. Fall calving and lambing season has started for local beef cattle and sheep herds.

Tom’s additional comments: Recent rainstorm is an added boost for crops. Small shipments of ornamental nursery stock continue to be received at county nurseries. Roses are heading to Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii. Junipers are heading to Canada. Incoming plant shipments are being inspected at shipping companies in Visalia.