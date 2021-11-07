Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Nov. 6

Citrus, avocados and olives: Navel oranges continue to mature. Early navels are coming into season with the first loads already arriving and tested for maturity. Some Valencia oranges are still being picked and packed for the domestic market as well as China, Taiwan, and Mexico. Lemons are being exported to Japan. Limes are being harvested, packed, and exported to New Zealand. Olive harvest is ongoing. Melogolds and oro blanco grapefruit are being harvested and sent to domestic markets.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Fields continue to be maintained for the fall planting season. Onion seeds are being exported to the Netherlands. Heirloom tomatoes continue to be picked. Onion seed is being exported to Israel. Small amounts of zucchini and butternut squash, Serrano peppers, and okra continue to grow.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland grasses continue to be in very poor condition due to the lack of water but last week’s rain helped out. The fed-cattle market remains at $124/cwt. this week. The cattle market showed limited offerings of middle weight cattle with vaccinations. Sheep are being moved into old alfalfa and corn silage fields to graze off old forage and weeds. Fall calving and lambing season has started for local beef cattle and sheep herds.

Tom’s additional comments: Fog has begun to set in this week. Incoming shipments of ornamental evergreen pines are arriving from Oregon in preparation of the upcoming holiday season. Winter vegetable plants and seedlings are being sold at local nurseries for home gardens. Roses are heading to Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii.