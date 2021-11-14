Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Nov. 13

Small grains and other field crops: Most summer row crops have been harvested, with the majority going to silage at local dairies. The light rain will help boost germination rates for winter wheat and silage. Berms are set and fields are ready for winter wheat plantings this week. Winter forage crops such as wheat, oats, barley and triticale are being planted. Alfalfa fields are being cut and harvested for haylage. Exports of dry beans are going to Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, and Martinique. Dried bean harvest is finished, some stalks are being baled for animal feed. Corn and sorghum silage harvest is winding down with only a few fields remaining to be chopped. Cotton picking is almost complete and cotton modules from fields are being moved to the gins. Don’t forget the cotton plowdown date is Dec. 20 as usual. Feed grain is being exported to Japan.

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Pruning and raking of stone fruit orchards continue. Fuyu persimmons are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exports to Mexico and Central America. Grape harvest is starting to slow down with only a few late varieties remaining to be picked. Table grapes are still being exported to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, China, Guatemala, the Philippines, El Salvador, Vietnam, Thailand, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Mexico. Grape vineyards that have been picked are being pruned for next years’s crop. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Chile, Australia, Vietnam, Algeria, Korea, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, and China. Almonds are being exported to China, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Israel, Japan, the Philippines, Mexico, South Africa, Barbados, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Pecans continue to be harvested and sent to Malaysia, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey and Israel. Nut trees are being pruned for next year’s crop. Mummies and dried branches are being removed from nut orchards.