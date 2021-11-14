Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Nov. 13

Small grains and other field crops: Most summer row crops have been harvested, with the majority going to silage at local dairies. The light rain will help boost germination rates for winter wheat and silage. Berms are set and fields are ready for winter wheat plantings this week. Winter forage crops such as wheat, oats, barley and triticale are being planted. Alfalfa fields are being cut and harvested for haylage. Exports of dry beans are going to Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, and Martinique. Dried bean harvest is finished, some stalks are being baled for animal feed. Corn and sorghum silage harvest is winding down with only a few fields remaining to be chopped. Cotton picking is almost complete and cotton modules from fields are being moved to the gins. Don’t forget the cotton plowdown date is Dec. 20 as usual. Feed grain is being exported to Japan.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Pruning and raking of stone fruit orchards continue. Fuyu persimmons are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exports to Mexico and Central America. Grape harvest is starting to slow down with only a few late varieties remaining to be picked. Table grapes are still being exported to Taiwan, Japan, Korea, China, Guatemala, the Philippines, El Salvador, Vietnam, Thailand, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Mexico. Grape vineyards that have been picked are being pruned for next years’s crop. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Chile, Australia, Vietnam, Algeria, Korea, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, and China. Almonds are being exported to China, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Israel, Japan, the Philippines, Mexico, South Africa, Barbados, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Pecans continue to be harvested and sent to Malaysia, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey and Israel. Nut trees are being pruned for next year’s crop. Mummies and dried branches are being removed from nut orchards.
Citrus, avocados and olives: Olives are still being harvested in large quantities. Citrus trees are being irrigated and treated for pests. Navel oranges continue to mature. Early varieties of navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, Korea, and Japan. Some Valencia oranges are still being picked and packed for the domestic market as well as China, Taiwan, and Mexico. Limes and lemons are being harvested and packed for domestic shipments. Melogolds and oro blanco grapefruit are still being harvested and sent to both Japan and Korea.
Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Strawberry fields are being prepared for next year’s crop. Bare root strawberries are being planted. Fall vegetable harvesting is ending and fields are being prepared for winter and spring plantings.
Livestock and poultry: New grasses are beginning to germinate. Rainfall has started to improve some rangeland grazing conditions for local ranchers with cattle. Cooling temperatures have helped dairy cows in producing milk. The fed-cattle market has risen to $126/cwt. this week. The cattle market showed limited offerings of middle weight cattle with vaccinations. Most classes called slightly cheaper at sale. Sheep are being moved into old alfalfa and corn silage fields to graze off old forage and weeds. Fall calving and lambing season has started for local beef cattle and sheep herds.
Tom’s additional comments: Fog has begun to set in this week. Wholesale shipments are continuing to come in from Oregon. Nurseries have stocked up winter decorative plants and Christmas trees. Winter vegetable plants and seedlings are being sold at local nurseries for home gardens.