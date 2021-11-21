Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Nov. 20

Small grains and other field crops: Foggy days provide some moist conditions for field crops to grow steadily and will help wheat seed beds. Winter wheat is being planted. Winter forage crops such as oats, barley, and triticale are also being planted. Alfalfa fields are being cut and harvested for haylage. Feed grain is being exported to Japan. Exports of dry beans are going to Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, and Martinique. Dried bean harvest is finished, some stalks are being baled for animal feed. Sorghum silage harvest is winding down, with only a few fields remaining to be chopped. Cotton picking is almost complete and cotton modules from the fields are being moved to the gins. Don’t forget the cotton plowdown date is Dec. 20 as usual.

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Stone fruit trees continue to be pruned and the prunings are being shredded. Golden kiwifruit are starting to be picked and packed for export to Italy. Persimmons are mainly being sold in domestic markets with a few orders going to Mexico. Table grape harvest is starting to slow down with only a few late varieties remaining to be picked. Late varieties are being shipped to Mexico, Thailand, Taiwan, Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Guatemala, Indonesia, El Salvador, Guyana, Japan, China, and Dominican Republic. Packed table grapes are currently being exported to Japan and the Philippines. Grapevines are entering early dormancy. Pistachios are exporting to Qatar, Hong Kong, China, Italy, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, Spain, Taiwan, and New Zealand. Almonds are being exported to the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, China, India, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, and Colombia. Pecans continue to be harvested and sent to Malaysia, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey and Israel. Field workers continue cleaning mummies and dry branches in nut orchards. Pomegranate harvesting is at an end. Last orders are heading to Korea, Australia, and Taiwan.