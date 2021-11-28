Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Nov. 27

Small grains and other field crops: Cooler, foggy weather has brought more moisture and lessened the need for irrigation of row crops. Growers continue to prepare fields for winter grain planting. Other field crops are growing steadily. Feed grain is being exported to Japan. Exports of dry beans are going to Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, and Martinique. Cotton picking is almost complete, and cotton modules are being moved from the fields to the gins. Don’t forget the cotton plowdown date is Dec. 20 as usual. All cotton fields must be shredded and disked in accordance with the regulations.

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Leaves have turned color and are falling in stone fruit, persimmon, and walnut orchards. Pruning is continuing in stone fruit and nut orchards and in grape vineyards. Golden kiwifruit are starting to be picked and packed for export to Italy. Persimmons are mainly being sold in domestic markets, with a few orders going to Mexico and the Philippines. Late varieties of table grapes are still being harvested and shipped for export to China, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, Ecuador, Mexico, Guyana, Korea, Taiwan, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Philippines. Grapevines are entering early dormancy. Pistachios are being exported to India, Australia, Israel, Europe, Taiwan, Turkey, Egypt, Poland, Malaysia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, and China. Special machines are being used to shake off mummies and leaves in almond orchards. Almonds are being exported to the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Africa, Uruguay, Jordan, Israel, Chile, Indonesia, New Zealand, Mauritius, Norway, Dominican Republic, India, Korea, Mexico, and Colombia. Pecans continue to be harvested and sent to Malaysia, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Egypt, and Israel. Domestic market for stored pomegranates has increased because of the coming holidays, whereas the export market has decreased.