Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 4

Small grains and other field crops: Harvested fields are being fertilized, tilled, and prepared for winter planting. No rain and fog days this week which means the soil conditions are drier than the previous week. As of now, there is no expected rainfall until mid-December. Other field crops are growing steadily. Feed grain is being exported to Japan. Blackeye peas are being exported to Australia. Cotton picking is almost complete and cotton modules are being moved from the fields to the gins. Don’t forget the cotton plowdown date is Dec. 20 as usual. All cotton fields must be shredded and disced in accordance with the regulations.

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Pruning and weed controlling are ongoing in stone fruit and nut orchards, along with grape vineyards. Kiwifruit harvest continues, with export to Mexico and domestic markets. Persimmons are mainly being sold in domestic markets, with a few orders going to Mexico and the Philippines. Table grape exports going to Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Guyana, the Philippines, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Korea. Grapevines are entering early dormancy. Pistachios are being exported to China, India, Turkey, Switzerland, Kuwait, Poland, Qatar, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates. Special machines are being used to shake off mummies and leaves in almond orchards. Almonds are being exported to the United Arab Emirates, India, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Pecans continue to be harvested and sent to Malaysia, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Egypt, and Israel. Packing houses are repacking pomegranates that remain in cold storages.