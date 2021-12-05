Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 4

Small grains and other field crops: Harvested fields are being fertilized, tilled, and prepared for winter planting. No rain and fog days this week which means the soil conditions are drier than the previous week. As of now, there is no expected rainfall until mid-December. Other field crops are growing steadily. Feed grain is being exported to Japan. Blackeye peas are being exported to Australia. Cotton picking is almost complete and cotton modules are being moved from the fields to the gins. Don’t forget the cotton plowdown date is Dec. 20 as usual. All cotton fields must be shredded and disced in accordance with the regulations.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Pruning and weed controlling are ongoing in stone fruit and nut orchards, along with grape vineyards. Kiwifruit harvest continues, with export to Mexico and domestic markets. Persimmons are mainly being sold in domestic markets, with a few orders going to Mexico and the Philippines. Table grape exports going to Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Guyana, the Philippines, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Korea. Grapevines are entering early dormancy. Pistachios are being exported to China, India, Turkey, Switzerland, Kuwait, Poland, Qatar, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates. Special machines are being used to shake off mummies and leaves in almond orchards. Almonds are being exported to the United Arab Emirates, India, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Pecans continue to be harvested and sent to Malaysia, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Egypt, and Israel. Packing houses are repacking pomegranates that remain in cold storages.
Citrus, avocados and olives: Farmers continue harvesting olives for making oil locally. Packing houses are picking more citrus lots this week than previous weeks as a result of the nice, dry weather. Harvested oranges and lemons are being treated to accelerate color change. Export demand for navel oranges has increased. More navel orders are being sent to Australia, Ecuador, Chile, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong, Dominican Republic, and Mexico. Fukumoto, Becks, M7, T.I., Newhall, and cara cara oranges are the main varieties being picked. Clementine mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Fungicide treatments continue to be applied to citrus. Melogold and oro blanco grapefruit are still being harvested and sent to Japan, Korea, and domestic markets.
Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Leaves continue to grow in strawberry fields. A few fields continue to be prepared for plantings of winter vegetables.
Livestock and poultry: Rangeland conditions are improving; however, more precipitation is needed for better conditions. The fed-cattle market has risen $135/cwt. this week. The market for cattle has been better due to the holidays. Branding season is approaching. Fall calving and lambing season continues for local beef cattle and sheep herds.
Tom’s additional comments: Poinsettias are now being sold for the holidays. Nursery stock continues to move into Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Christmas trees and other decorative plants are being shipped to local nurseries to sell for the holiday season. Ornamental spruce, fir, and pines from Oregon are continuing to arrive in preparation for Christmas. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.