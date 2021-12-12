Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 11

Citrus, avocados and olives: Lemons continue to be picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Mexico, Taiwan, and New Zealand. Pummelos are being picked and packed for domestic markets as well as exports to Australia and Japan. Farmers continue harvesting olives for making oil locally. Blood oranges are starting to be picked for domestic markets. Navel oranges are being picked daily and tested for maturity, results show high sugar content. Varieties being harvested are Cara Cara, T.I., Fukumoto, M7, Newhall, and Beck. Navel oranges are being exported to China, Australia,New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Tonga, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Peru, Chile, and Mexico. Clementine mandarins are being harvested and packed for both international and domestic markets. Fungicide treatments continue to be applied to citrus. Melogold and oro blanco grapefruit are still being harvested and sent to Japan, Korea, and domestic markets.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Fall harvesting is completely at an end. Fields are getting prepared for winter vegetables while some other winter vegetables such as broccoli and cabbage are already planted. Blueberries are also being planted. Strawberries continue to grow.

Livestock and poultry: Drippy fog and some light precipitation is helping add moisture to the rangeland. Cold weather is helping dairies with milk production. The fed-cattle market has remained at $135/cwt. this week. Ranchers are preparing for the upcoming branding season. Fall calving and lambing season continues for local beef cattle and sheep herds.

Tom’s additional comments: Poinsettias are being sold for the holidays. Nursery stock continues to move into Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Christmas trees and other decorative plants are being shipped to local nurseries to sell for the holiday season. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.