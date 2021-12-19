Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 18

Small grains and other field crops: Planted winter forage crops continue to germinate and grow well due to adequate soil moisture resulting from the recent rains. Late fall oats planted for dairy feed and silage are growing nicely with the help of recent rains. Wheat growth has slowed with overcast days. Forecasted rain will benefit dry land and irrigated wheat fields. Remaining alfalfa fields are heading into dormancy. Feed grain is being exported to Japan. Blackeye peas are being shipped to Malaysia. Cotton harvest is completed and most fields are shredded and disked to comply with the cotton plowdown regulations. Don’t forget the cotton plowdown date is Dec. 20 as usual. All cotton fields must be shredded and disked in accordance with the regulations.

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Pruning and shredding activities in fruit tree orchards and grape vineyards are delayed to the end of the week because of rain. Pre-emergent herbicide and dormant control of fungus and pests are being applied weather permitting. Table grapes are being exported to the Philippines, Trinidad and Tobago, Korea, Japan, Guyana, Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico, Taiwan, China, Guatemala, and Indonesia. Kiwifruit harvest continues, with shipments to Mexico and the domestic markets. Pistachios are being exported to Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Israel, the European Union, Australia, Taiwan, China, India, Turkey, Vietnam, and China. Walnut and almond growers are conducting post harvest clean-up. Walnuts are going to Turkey, Egypt, Singapore, Korea, and Israel. Almonds are being exported to the United Arab Emirates, India, Italy, Israel, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Kuwait, Jordan, Thailand, Colombia, the Philippines, Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Pecans continue to be harvested and sent to Malaysia, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.